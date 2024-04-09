FHP: Woman, 73, killed in Palm Coast traffic crash

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers say a woman died following a traffic crash Monday afternoon in Flagler County.

It happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. along Royal Palms Parkway in Palm Coast.

Investigators said the driver of an SUV tried to turn left from from a stop sign at Rickenbacker Drive onto Royal Palms, when a westbound SUV collided with her vehicle.

Florida Highway Patrol said the driver attempting to make the turn did not have the right-of-way, and entered into the direct path of the oncoming SUV.

The woman, 73, of Palm Coast, was taken to a hospital but did not survive.

READ: Happening today: ULA set to launch Delta IV Heavy rocket from Space Coast

The man driving the other SUV, 32, also of Palm Coast, suffered minor injuries, according to FHP.

Investigators did not release the names of those involved in Monday’s crash.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group