FHP: Woman struck and killed by car near Kissimmee

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers say a woman died after a car struck her in Osceola County on Wednesday.

The Florida Highway Patrol responded to the crash along US-192 shortly before 5 p.m.

Investigators determined that the woman was walking northbound on US-192 near the intersection of Westside Boulevard when it happened.

FHP said a man driving a 2011 Ford Fusion sedan was traveling eastbound on the inside lane and tried to avoid a collision by swerving, but ended up striking the woman.

The pedestrian was not using a marked crosswalk, according to investigators.

FHP said the 27-year-old Kissimmee resident was rushed to a hospital but did not survive.

Troopers said the driver of the car, 45, of Clermont, was not hurt and stayed on scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group