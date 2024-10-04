FIFA Club World Cup brings potential for more sports business here

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Jason Siegel said that networking with organizations can lead to success in the future, even if you don’t get a win at the start.

The president and CEO of the Greater Orlando Sports Commission said that through the efforts to draw the FIFA World Cup 2026, it helped build up to its latest win. Orlando was named by the Fédération Internationale de Football Association as one of the 11 cities that will host matches during the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, which will start in June 2025.

Orlando is the only city that will have two venues, with Inter&Co Stadium and Camping World Stadium both hosting games.

