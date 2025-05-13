DC Super Heroes take over the Orlando Science Center

ORLANDO, Fla. — The only building in the city that could house the Justice League’s super-powered heroes, the Orlando Science Center, is now also the Hall of Justice.

Starting Saturday, May 17, families can enter the hall to help some of history’s greatest comic book heroes.

Visitors can help Batman as he fights off the Joker, who has sabotaged the Bat-Signal, or assist Wonder Woman as she tracks down artifacts stolen by Cheetah from the Museum of Ancient History.

Visitors will be able to meet some of DC’s greatest heroes with charity-minded cosplayers walking around the center throughout the day.

Artist and superhero-themed creators will be in attendance to show off their craft and display their amazing art pieces.

Also enjoy the Super Powered Science stage show, which features a supervillain in training trying to master five mysterious powers. Guests will learn the real science behind some of comics’ most legendary superpowers.

The heroes will be on display through Monday, September 7, and visitors can come to stop the most evil super villains from taking over the city.

Admission includes access to all activities, exhibits, and shows. Admission is FREE for OSC members, $29.99 for adults, $27.99 for seniors and students, and $22.99 for youth.

