Family demands stiffer sentence in fatal shooting case, Florida AG weighs in

ORLANDO, Fla. — As a family fights to get a stiffer sentence for the man accused of killing their loved one, even the Florida Attorney General is commenting on the case.

“State Attorney Worrell’s obvious pattern of practice on leniency of violent and deadly criminals must end.”

Attorney General James Uthmeier criticized State Attorney Monique Worrell for using the youthful offender status for minors who commit felonies. Savion Lambert was only 18 years old when he was arrested for carjacking back in 2021.

“Lambert, while in possession of a weapon, committed a carjacking but was allowed probation as a youthful offender.”

And according to the arrest report, while out on probation in 2024, Lambert got arrested again for shooting and killing Carlos Perez as the two drank in a car. Lambert was arrested as he was in the bathroom trying to wash the blood off his body.

“Lambert claimed it was an accident, but only after dumping Perez’s body out of the car, driving down the road to throw the firearm out of his vehicle and returning to the scene momentarily only to run and hide.” The victim’s father, who was also named Carlos Perez, was glad to see the state’s support.

“I am very grateful for his response.” He says the family was never notified of a 20-year plea deal, which is required by law.

“Justice needs to be done in this case. 20 years is not acceptable.”

But State Attorney Monique Worrell says Lambert’s youthful offender sentence from the carjacking was the judge’s decision, not hers.

She also says the 20-year sentence for killing Perez was greater than the 14 years he could have received under sentencing guidelines, because it was an accidental shooting. Her office also released a statement saying they maintained persistent, consistent communication with the Perez family.

But the victim’s sister, Daliana Perez, disagrees, “This is not true at all. They never contacted us.”

She says they attended the plea hearing, but no agreement was discussed in court. She says she’ll continue to fight for justice, realizing time is running out.

The sentencing hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday morning.

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