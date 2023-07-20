Fight between two groups leads to deadly shooting at Walmart in Florida, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. — Police in South Florida are investigating a deadly shooting at a Walmart.

First responders were seen outside the store in Miami-Dade County.

Police said the shooting happened Wednesday after a fight between two groups.

Investigators said the victim killed was one of the people involved in the altercation.

Police said one person was taken into custody after a search of the store.

The gunfire caused a panic for shoppers.

“All of a sudden I heard 10 shots ring out and everyone started running,” one shopper said.

Police are still looking for more people who may have been involved in the shooting.

