JUST IN: Fight over music leads to fatal stabbing at Ocala horse farm, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - An argument over music ended with a man stabbed to death at a horse farm in Ocala on Saturday, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said Jairo Rodas was arrested after the murder of his roommate, Salvador Contrerras, following an altercation at their apartment on the property on North U.S. Highway 27.
A witness told deputies that Contrerras had asked for help earlier in the evening because Rodas -- “wanted to fight him,” deputies said.
Investigators at the farm said they spotted Rodas walking back to the crime scene. He told deputies that he wanted to turn himself in.
Contrerras and Rodas were allegedly listening to music and drinking when they began to argue and eventually a fight started, investigators said.
Deputies said Rodas told investigators that Contrerras was insulting him and he later stabbed him.
Rodas fled the scene but returned to turn himself in and told investigators that he “knew what he did was wrong,” deputies said.
Rodas was charged with second-degree murder and taken to the Marion County Jail.
