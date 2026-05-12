Final Frontier Tour: Journey adds Orlando show to extended tour

ORLANDO, Fla. — Journey is extending its Final Frontier Tour with 40 additional North American dates, including a stop in Orlando.

The rock band will perform at Kia Center on Saturday, Oct. 17.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, May 15.

Citi card members will have access to presale tickets beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 13, through 10 p.m. Thursday, May 14.

An artist presale begins at noon Wednesday, May 13, and runs through 10 p.m. Thursday, May 14.

Kia Center, Spotify and Ticketmaster presales will run from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, May 14.

The Final Frontier Tour launched Feb. 28 in Hershey, Pennsylvania, and features hits including “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Any Way You Want It,” “Faithfully” and “Lights.”

Journey is led by founder and guitarist Neal Schon. The current lineup also includes Jonathan Cain, Arnel Pineda, Deen Castronovo, Jason Derlatka and Todd Jensen.

“The energy has been incredible every night,” Schon said. “Seeing these crowds sing these songs with us after all these years has been powerful. We’re excited to bring The Final Frontier Tour to even more cities this fall.”

Journey formed in 1973 and has sold more than 100 million records worldwide. The band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2017.

Tickets start at $35.50, though prices are subject to change. Tickets will be available through the Kia Center box office and Ticketmaster.

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