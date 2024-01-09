Find out why this local entertainment venue has a new name

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The Pointe Orlando comedy venue that has made itself the hub of the Orlando comedy scene has a new name. As of Jan. 5, Orlando Improv Comedy Club is now Funny Bone Comedy Club & Restaurant.

Vice President Todd Leinenbach of Cleveland-based Funny Bone Comedy Clubs said the venue, which always has been operated by his company but for years licensed the Improv name, was ripe for change.

“With today’s economy and inflation, paying for something that we don’t think brings a lot of value anymore — it’s all about the acts. That’s the value, right?”

