Fire burns multiple apartments at Kissimmee complex near U.S. 192

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Multiple units were damaged in a fire at an Osceola County apartment complex Monday afternoon, firefighters said.
The fire broke out around 4:45 p.m. at the apartments on 3024 Parkway Blvd across from Vacation Village off U.S. 192.
Skywitness video shows multiple units burned in one of the buildings, with the roof completely destroyed.
Officials with Osceola County Fire Rescue said the 911 call came in reporting a fire on the third floor of the apartment building.
