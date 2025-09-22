Fire destroys Apopka home

APOPKA, Fla. — An Apopka house was destroyed by a fire Monday afternoon.

Crews with the Apopka Fire Department and Orange County Fire/Rescue responded to the 2500 block of Schopke Road.

More than 75% of the house was covered in flames when the trucks arrived, according to Apopka fire officials.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

It’s unclear at this time if anyone was hurt.

