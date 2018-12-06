Fire sends flames shooting through roof of church in Marion County, fire rescue says

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Flames were shooting through the roof a Dunnellon church when firefighters from Marion County Fire Rescue said they arrived on the scene just after midnight Thursday.
Firefighters said it took 40 minutes and multiple units on scene to put out the flames at Soul's Harbor Pentecostal Church on Chestnut Street.
The department is still investigating what caused the blaze.
