Firefighter, state trooper on vacation save little girl from drowning in Daytona Beach pool

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Right place, right time.
Daytona Beach police say two first responders vacationing from New York saved a little girl from the deep end of a hotel swimming pool.
Matthew Colwell, a New York state trooper, and a Jessica Campeta, a Hudson, N.Y. firefighter, were staying at the La Quinta Inn on International Speedway Blvd on Tuesday.
Around 5 p.m., police got a call about a child possibly drowning in the hotel pool.
Police said Hudson and Colwell had retrieved and revived the three-year-old girl before paramedics arrived.
The little girl was taken to Halifax Hospital for treatment and is expected to make a full recovery, police say.
“The Daytona Beach Police Department is grateful to these two individuals whose actions helped saved this toddler’s life,” Daytona Beach police said in a statement.
The little girl, who lives in Daytona Beach with her family, told police she doesn’t remember how or why she ended up in the pool because she is afraid of the water.
