Firefighters: 3 injured in airboat crash on St. Johns River

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Three people were injured Thursday afternoon in an airboat crash on the St. Johns River, Brevard County Fire Rescue said.
Firefighters said one of the victims was flown to a hospital under a trauma alert status and two others refused medical treatment.
Officials said the crash was happened near James G. Bourbeau Memorial Park.
Firefighters said a good Samaritan allowed them to use his or her boat to treat the victims.
William Treadway told Channel 9 that his friend owns the boat, but he isn't the one who crashed it.
"He let his buddy borrow it, and he ran it into the bank," he said. "He kept going around, and he caught the shallow part, and he just hit the bank and lost control of it."
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating the crash.
No other details were given.
