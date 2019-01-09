BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Brevard County Mosquito Control officials said the area was experiencing a moderate emergence of salt marsh mosquitoes due to the holiday season rainfall.
On its website, the county wrote: “Mosquito Control is aware of the extremely heavy mosquito outbreak and we are working diligently to address all infested areas. Please be patient as all Mosquito Control resources will be fully engaged in control efforts for the next two weeks, at a minimum.”
Officials said they were targeting spray missions in the areas with the heaviest populations first and will expand as necessary, weather permitting.
“Although not unheard of, it is rare that Brevard County experience such an event in the month of January and we are hopeful winter will return and help us out,” Brevard County officials said in a Facebook post.
Officials said they cannot spray flying mosquitoes while its raining, during the day, or when winds are above 10 mph.
More information: Brevard Mosquito Control spray schedule map
