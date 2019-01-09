Body found in backyard of Florida home is wife of triple homicide suspect, officials say

PORT RICHEY, Fla. - A man accused of killing his in-laws and brother-in-law is also accused of killing his wife, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said.
Shelby Svensen, who also goes by Shelby Nealy, 25, killed his wife about a year ago, and had been tricking her family into thinking she was OK, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Jamie Ivancic’s body was found in the backyard of a home on Norwood Avenue Sunday as part of an investigation connected to the killings of Richard Ivancic, 71, Laura Ivancic, 59, and their son, Nicholas Ivancic, 25, authorities said. Three dogs were also found dead.
The Ivancics’ bodies were found on New Year’s Day at a Tarpon Springs home on Juanita Way, authorities said.
Svensen was arrested two days later outside Cleveland, Ohio with his mother-in-law's vehicle, authorities said.
Svensen admitted to all four killings, Col. Jeff Harrington with the Pasco County Sheriff's Office said during a Tuesday news conference.
