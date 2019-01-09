Orlando man steals hundreds of gallons of gas from convenience store, deputies say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A man was arrested on charges of trying to steal hundreds of gallons of gasoline from a Brevard County convenience store, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said.
Nelson Lopez-Benitez, 52, of Orlando was pulled over by deputies on Wickham Road in Melbourne after an employee of the convenience store reported the van and its tag number to authorities.
Deputies said they found the van was equipped with a concealed bladder tank that holds about 700 gallons of fuel. The deputies said they also found about 20 fraudulent credit cards in Lopez-Benitez’s possession.
“It takes a community to protect a community, and this case is a perfect example of what happens when our citizens and law enforcement work close together to keep Brevard County safe,” Sheriff Wayne Ivey said a Facebook post.
Lopez-Benitez remains jailed on $3,000 bail. He was charged with unlawful conveyance of fuel. Additional charges of possession and criminal use of another person’s personal information are pending, deputies said.
