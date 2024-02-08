Firefighters battle blaze at large building in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County firefighters were battling a fire Thursday afternoon at a large building in the Pine Hills neighborhood.
Orange County Fire Rescue said the fire was reported shortly after 1:30 p.m. at the 20,000-square-foot building on North Hiawassee Road near Silver Star Road.
Multiple crews were at the scene, trying to put out the flames.
Channel 9 has a crew at the scene, seeking to gather more information about the fire.
