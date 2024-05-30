Firefighters battle brush fire that’s threatening structures in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Forest Service said Thursday afternoon that firefighters are battling a brush fire that is threatening nearby structures near Clermont.

The agency said the wildfire, which is of an unknown size, is burning near Laguna Road in Lake County.

Residents are asked to stay clear of the area.

UPDATE: 5/30/2024 3:00 PM

Laguna and John's Lake Rd wildfire. Please advise there are structures in danger we have the Florida Forest Service Helo with a Bambi Bucket in route. You will see smoke in the area. Please stay clear of the area.

Lake County Fire Rescue - Official pic.twitter.com/3Xrtdf2Am1 — FFS Withlacoochee (@FFS_Withlacooch) May 30, 2024

See a map of the scene below:

