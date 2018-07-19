OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Osceola County firefighters are investigating a deadly house fire in Kissimmee.
According to Osceola County Fire Rescue, someone called for help around 6:05 a.m. Thursday to report a home was on fire on Foraker Way in the Doral Woods neighborhood, between S. Poinciana Boulevard and Ham Brown Road (SR-535).
Firefighters pulled a man’s body from the fire.
The state fire marshal is investigating. Firefighters did not say how the fire started, what the man’s name is, or if anyone else is hurt.
Location of the fire investigation:
