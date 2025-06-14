Firefighters rescue dog from Palm Bay house fire

PALM BAY, Fla. — Firefighters in Palm Bay swiftly said they responded to a house fire, successfully rescuing a dog on Friday afternoon.

Units said they arrived around 3 p.m. after receiving reports of smoke and flames coming from a home in the city’s Northeast section.

Upon arrival, firefighters said they confirmed with the homeowner that everyone had safely exited the house, except for one dog.

Firefighters said they worked quickly to control the fire while searching for the missing dog.

PBFR said the missing dog was safely found and reunited with its grateful owners. No additional injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, PBFR said.

