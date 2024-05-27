Firefighters respond to overnight house fire in west Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Fire officials are investigating an early morning house fire near Ocoee.

Firefighters rushed to the home along Rex Hill Trail around 4:30 a.m. Monday.

Channel 9 watched as several Orange County Fire Rescue units, including a ladder truck, assessed damage to the structure.

Orlando house fire Orange County firefighters responded to Rex Hill Trail early Monday. (WFTV staff)

Fire officials have not said how badly the inside of the home was damaged, but OCFR said everyone got out safely.

READ: Crews battle large wildfire inside Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge

The State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group