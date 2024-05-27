Crews battle large wildfire inside Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Crews in Brevard County are continuing to monitor a large wildfire from over the weekend.

Firefighters said a Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge wildfire is 100% contained.

Officials shared an image of the fire Saturday that was taken near the Kennedy Space Center.

Fire investigators said it appears that the fire was started by a lightning strike.

It burned between an estimated 150 to 200 acres.

Crews spent Sunday monitoring lingering hot spots.

