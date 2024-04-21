Forest officials warn parts of U.S., including Central Florida, at high risk of wildfires

ORLANDO, Fla. — Lawmakers came together this week to discuss the growing risk of wildfires across the U.S.

Experts say more than a billion acres of land across the country are at risk for wildfires.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, the risk is also high in Central Florida.

They said urbanization and a changing climate are leading to longer, hotter wildfire seasons.

There’s now a big push on Capitol Hill to be proactive on treatment.

“In my 32 years of working for the forest service in multiple disciplines, I have not seen us at such an important inflection point, in terms of the health and long-term sustainability of these forests and the communities that depend on them,” said Chris French with the U.S. Forest Service.

Lawmakers said it is important to address drought, wildfire management and prevention.

That includes treating areas more at risk for forest fires.

