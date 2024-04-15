Florida officials warn residents to prepare for wildfire season

ORLANDO, Fla. — Some Florida officials are warning about a possible increase in the chances of wildfires this year.

Officials with emergency management list the current threat as low because of a wetter-than-normal winter.

However, Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson said people should limit the amount of debris on their property as wildfire season begins.

“Prepare your home regularly by clearing your roof and gutters or prepare your yard by creating and maintaining a defensible space around your home,” Simpson said.

The Florida Forest Service has responded to more than 500 fires so far this year.

Conditions have also allowed the agency to conduct prescribed burns to reduce kindling that feeds wildfires.

