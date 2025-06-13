Firefighters said four pets died in a house fire in Ocala

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — On Thursday afternoon, four pets died in a house fire in Ocala, according to Marion County Fire Rescue.

Firefighters said they were dispatched to the 4000 block of Northwest 48th Avenue after a 911 caller reported that a house fire with five animals was inside.

Units arrived at the scene around 1:16 p.m. and observed visible smoke outside.

Firefighters said they forced entry through the front door to combat the fire, which was declared under control by 1:21 p.m. After searching the home, firefighters found three dogs and one cat deceased.

Firefighters said no injuries were reported among civilians or firefighters. The cause and origin of the fire are still under investigation.\

