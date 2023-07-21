Fireflies in Florida? Here’s where you can find them

ORLANDO, Fla. — Did you know you can find fireflies in Florida? The twinkling, bioluminescent beetles are becoming increasingly elusive, but wildlife experts say you can find them throughout the state if you look hard enough.

“With increasing urbanization, there are fewer and fewer locations to view nature’s bioluminescent show,” said Shannon Carnevale, with University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (IFAS). “Firefly sightings have become so scarce that some Florida residents have never seen a firefly. However, some places in Florida remain untouched and far away from ambient lights, pesticides, and urban development.”

Florida is home to 56 species of fireflies, according to IFAS.

Experts recommend starting your firefly search in Florida State Parks after sunset (if you’re camping or the parks are open after dark) in late spring and throughout the summer. They said you’re looking for a dark area with lots of natural cover such as a forest edge, tall grass, or shrubs. Bonus points if there is a water source nearby, like a stream or pond.

Blue Spring State Park, in Volusia County, and Friends of Highlands Hammock State Park, in Highlands County, offer firefly tours annually, usually around March or April.

If you’re lucky, fireflies can also be spotted in the summer at Lake Kissimmee State Park. IFAS officials said it’s not a known hotspot, but the park does have several areas of suitable habitat.

IFAS officials say some fireflies in the state glow all night long, while others flash only within 20 minutes of the sunset, so you need to plan your firefly search timing appropriately.

If you’re looking to attract fireflies to your home, IFAS experts encourage you to reduce or eliminate pesticide use; allow edges of your yard to grow up into shrubby areas or plant vegetation that shades the soil and keeps it moist; and turn off all artificial lights outside.

