Firefly Aerospace rocket explodes on test stand

BRIGGS, Texas — Crews in Texas are picking up the pieces after a rocket exploded during a pre-flight test.

Firefly Aerospace said an explosion happened on its test stand in Briggs, Texas.

The explosion, captured on surveillance video, happened when a section of a rocket exploded during testing.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The incident has resulted in considerable damage to the test stand, the structure that holds the rocket on the pad.

Firefly Aerospace is currently assessing the extent of the damage.

