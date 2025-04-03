The first forecast for hurricane season is out

ORLANDO, Fla. — The first forecast for the upcoming hurricane season is out from Colorado State University, and it’s calling for another active season.

Unseasonably warm waters from the Gulf, to the Caribbean, to the western and Central Atlantic, continue to be the main drivers for this year as warm waters are the fuel source for tropical systems.

2025 Hurricane Season (WFTV)

We normally see activity closer to the U.S. coast and Florida early in the season.

Now is the time to get your home ready for hurricanes by trimming your tree canopy, making sure you generator is in good working order, and applying a good coat of paint to your home and caulk windows to prevent water intrusion.

2025 Hurricane Season (WFTV)

