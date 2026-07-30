First responders conduct plane crash rescue drill off Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — First responders put their emergency plans to the test off the coast of Daytona Beach during a large-scale training exercise designed to prepare crews for a potential plane crash at sea.

The drill brought together multiple agencies, including the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, marine units from every city in East Volusia County, the U.S. Coast Guard, and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Crews used about a dozen boats, drones, and a helicopter as they practiced coordinating a response to a simulated aircraft crash.

The scenario was followed by a search-and-rescue exercise, allowing teams to test their ability to locate and assist people in the water.

The Volusia County Sheriff said exercises like this help ensure all agencies are working together and communicating effectively before a real emergency happens.

Officials say the training gives first responders valuable experience with the challenges of a large-scale water rescue and helps keep response efforts organized when every second counts.

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