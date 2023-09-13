‘Fish for Fun’: Orange County stocks local pond with thousands of fish for kids’ event

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Crews in Orange County spent hours Wednesday morning dumping thousands of fish into a local pond.

Orange County’s Parks and Recreation department partnered with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to relocate 4,500 into a pond behind their administration building at Barnett Park.

It comes ahead of the county’s “Fish for Fun” catch-and-release event.

It’s a chance for kids 12 and younger to see what they can catch for free.

The event is set for Saturday at 7:30 a.m. and no pre-registration is required.

More information about the event can be found here.

