Fish kill reported at Indialantic Beach

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Thousands of dead fish are washing up on shore in Brevard County -- again.
Video footage of Indialantic Beach Wednesday afternoon showed dead fish littering the shore less than a week after test results first confirmed the presence of a toxic algae bloom in the area.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirmed on Oct. 17 that red tide had reached parts of Brevard County.
Beachgoers had returned by Sunday after volunteers removed thousands of dead fish that washed ashore on Cocoa Beach after a red tide bloom.
But Wednesday’s fish kill at Indialantic appeared worse than the previous kill in Cocoa Beach. Footage shows a bulldozer scooping up piles of dead fish from the beach.
Another mass fish kill from red tide in Brevard County. This time it is in Indialantic. Dead fish as far as the eye can see. pic.twitter.com/jV981ax0AO— Steve Barrett (@TVSteveBarrett) October 24, 2018
