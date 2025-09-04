Flagler County declares September as preparedness month

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Flagler County commissioners have declared September as Preparedness Month, encouraging residents to take steps to ensure their safety during emergencies.

Officials recommend that residents build a disaster kit, create a family emergency plan, and sign up for local alerts to stay informed, especially with the potential threat of hurricanes.

Safety tips and information on upcoming workshops are available online, providing residents with resources to better prepare for emergencies.

