Flagler County deputies respond to death investigation in Palm Coast

PALM COAST, Fla. — Deputies in Flagler County are responding to a death investigation Friday morning.

Officials said the death happened on Lewis Drive in Palm Coast.

Deputies said there is a heavy law enforcement presence and they are asking people to avoid the area.

Deputies said there is no immediate threat to the community.

Officials did not release any other details and said the investigation is still in the early stages.

Officials are asking anyone with information or who has seen anything suspicious to call the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 386-313-4911.

