Person ‘launched’ into garbage truck, became trapped, fire officials say

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — A person was rescued after they became trapped as a garbage truck in Escambia County, Florida was picking up trash from a dumpster.

>> Read more trending news

Escambia County Fire Rescue said on Tuesday just before 10 a.m. crews were called out to a medical incident at the 7900 block of block of Pine Forest Road.

The driver of a waste management truck was doing pickups in Pensacola when they arrived at a dumpster pickup location, fire officials said, according to the Miami Herald.

The driver used the truck to lift the dumpster into the truck, the newspaper reported.

When the dumpster was lifted, a person was “launched into the garbage truck” and became trapped inside, according to fire officials.

The driver was unaware that there was anyone inside the dumpster, the Miami Herald reported.

Fire crews used ladders inside the truck and were able to rescue the person safely, fire officials said. They were then taken to the hospital.

Information about their injuries or their identity has not been released. Why they were in the dumpster has also not been released.

© 2024 Cox Media Group