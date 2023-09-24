Flagler County man convicted of murdering his girlfriend, facing life in prison

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A Flagler jury finds defendant Brenan Hill guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of his girlfriend.

On the morning of March 26, 2021, Hill brought his girlfriend to the hospital after she had been shot in the head in his car. The defendant initially told police a man they didn’t know had approached his vehicle while he was parked and pulled a gun, and in the scuffle, his girlfriend was shot.

The victim died about 18 months after being brought to the hospital due to complications from the gunshot wound.

Investigators from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office quickly determined that the defendant was not being honest about what happened and through the use of business surveillance cameras, FCSO was able to see the defendant exit his vehicle at a grocery store in Palm Coast before taking her to the hospital.

Officers would later find the murder weapon buried under some brush in the same location where the defendant was seen exiting his car.

Detectives also uncovered cell phone videos taken by the victim showing the defendant threatening her in the months and weeks leading up to the shooting.

Hill eventually confessed to shooting the victim but claimed it was an accident.

“Domestic murder is a grim reminder of how intimate partner violence can turn deadly,” State Attorney R.J. Larizza said. “There is help for those who struggle with intimate partner violence. Reach out to your local domestic violence shelters and programs for help.”

Sentencing will take place on Dec. 1, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. Hill faces up to life in prison.

