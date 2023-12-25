Flagler County partners with Florida State Guard on new multi-agency training facility

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Flagler County is partnering with the Florida State Guard to build a new complex for law enforcement.

The multi-agency training facility will be built near Bunnell next to the Flagler County Jail.

It will include a gun range, a tactical training house, and a parking area that can be used for driver training.

The $10 million facility will be used to train and educate Flagler County deputies, state guardsmen and other first responders in the area.

