Airline apologizes after unaccompanied child, 6, wrongly flown to Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. — Spirit Airlines is apologizing after an unaccompanied child was put on a flight to the wrong city.

The 6-year-old was supposed to be traveling Thursday to visit his grandmother in Fort Myers.

However, the airline says he was placed on a flight to Orlando.

The child’s grandmother drove 160 miles to Orlando to pick him up.

Spirit did offer to reimburse her for the drive.

