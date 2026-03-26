Woman accused of killing Lake County deputy deemed competent for trial

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The last surviving member of a family Lake County deputies say led them into a deadly ambush has been found competent to stand trial.

Deputies say Julie Ann Sulpizio and her family opened fire on deputies who were responding to a call in Eustis on Aug. 2, 2024.

Master Deputy Bradley Link was killed in the attack. Two other deputies, Harold Howell and Stefano Gargano, were shot but survived.

Deputies say Sulpizio’s husband and two daughters took their own lives after the attack.

Sulpizo was previously found incompetent to stand trial twice, in February of 2025 and again in June of 2025.

Sulpizo is scheduled for a hearing on April 26, 2026, at 9 am.

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