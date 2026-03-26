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Woman accused of killing Lake County deputy deemed competent for trial

Julie Ann Sulpizo was previously deemed incompetent by the Fifth Judicial Court of Florida in Lake County

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com
Julie Sulpizio The woman accused of assaulting her neighbor and setting off the series of events that led to the murder of Lake County Deputy Bradley Link made her first court appearance Tuesday morning. (Lake County Sheriff's Office /Lake County Sheriff's Office)
By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The last surviving member of a family Lake County deputies say led them into a deadly ambush has been found competent to stand trial.

Deputies say Julie Ann Sulpizio and her family opened fire on deputies who were responding to a call in Eustis on Aug. 2, 2024.

Master Deputy Bradley Link was killed in the attack. Two other deputies, Harold Howell and Stefano Gargano, were shot but survived.

Deputies say Sulpizio’s husband and two daughters took their own lives after the attack.

Sulpizo was previously found incompetent to stand trial twice, in February of 2025 and again in June of 2025.

Sulpizo is scheduled for a hearing on April 26, 2026, at 9 am.

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Carl-Max Millionard

Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

Carl-Max Millionard is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

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