Woman accused of killing Lake County deputy deemed incompetent for trial

, Fla. — A Lake County woman accused in a deadly ambush attack on local deputies has been found incompetent to stand trial.

A medical examination determined that Julie Ann Sulpizio is a danger to herself and others and needs medical treatment. She will be taken to a mental health facility.

Investigators say Sulpizio and others opened fire on deputies who were responding to a disturbance call in unincorporated Eustis on Aug. 2, 2024. Master Deputy Bradley Link was killed, while two other deputies were wounded.

Investigators say family members of Sulpizio fatally shot themselves during the night’s standoff.

A grand jury had indicted Sulpizio on principal to murder in the first degree of a law enforcement officer. The state was seeking the death penalty for her.

