Flagler County ‘Peeping Tom’ chased down by ‘fearless father’ with baseball bat, deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — An accused “Peeping Tom” was arrested after a father chased him away from his daughter’s bedroom window with a baseball bat, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Flagler County deputies arrested 29-year-old Damon Smith and charged him with voyeurism of a person under 16.

Investigators say the father saw the man prowling at his daughter’s bedroom window.

Deputies said the father grabbed a baseball bat and chased the man off his property, then called 911.

Smith was taken to the Flagler County jail and given a $86,000 bond.

“This pervert said he gets excitement from peeping into other people’s windows, but this time, he came across a father protecting his daughter,” said Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly. “Thankfully, deputies tracked this pervert down and got him checked into the Green Roof Inn.”

Deputies said Smith was also arrested in May 2013 for making a bomb threat at Flagler Palm Coast High School.

