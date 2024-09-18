Homeowner who caused flooding by plugging storm drain with concrete due back in court

LONGWOOD, Fla. — A woman who filled a storm drain with concrete will be back in a Seminole County courtroom on Wednesday.

Since April, Channel 9 has reported on the incident that caused ongoing flooding in the Shadow Bay community of Longwood.

A judge ruled last week that the woman must fix the pipe by Oct. 1 or be fined $250 a day.

A judge could order her on Wednesday to get the pipe fixed immediately during an injunction hearing.

Neighbors have expressed frustration and concern over the situation, which they say has been a major disruption to their lives.

The homeowner maintains she had the right to fill the storm drain.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office is investigating possible criminal charges against her.

