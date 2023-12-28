Flagler county sheriff’s office to increaes patrols for the New Year weekend

FLALGER COUNTY, Fla. — Members of the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office want to remind drivers to be safe on the roads this New Year’s weekend.

The FCSO Motor/Traffic units will be conducting various enforcement details in high-crash locations and monitoring speeding and aggressive driving behavior.

Read: List of new Florida laws that take effect starting January 1, 2024

In addition, patrol units dedicated to DUI enforcement will be looking for impaired drivers.

The goal for this New Year’s weekend is to reduce and prevent crime opportunities and reduce aggressive and impaired driving so that everyone can celebrate the New Year safely.

Read: Leesburg police searching for teen suspect in fatal shooting

“We’d like to wish all of our residents and visitors a very Happy New Year, with safety as our number one priority,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “If you plan to drink, don’t plan to drive. There are many other ways to get home safely. Our deputies will be actively looking for and arresting impaired drivers. You don’t want to start out 2024 in the Green Roof Inn! Driving drunk or high gets you a DUI.”

Read: Citizen complaints lead deputies to large drug distribution operation at Umatilla home

Remember, if you see something, say something. Report suspicious activity to the FCSO by calling 386-313-4911 or email TIPS@FlaglerSheriff.com.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group