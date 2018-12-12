0 Flagler County students accused of making threats to harm teacher, deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Two students at Flagler Palm Coast High School were charged with assault Wednesday after allegedly sending messages threatening to harm a teacher, according to deputies with the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the 16-year-old students used a school-issued computer to send the threatening messages on Monday.

The messages were filled with “extremely racist language” about the teacher and included plans for harming her at her home, deputies said.

Deputies announced they are encouraging prosecutors to peruse enhanced penalties as a hate crime, because the two white students targeted their teacher, who is black.

The students were brought to school administrators Monday by a school resource officer. They claimed the comments were inappropriate jokes, deputies said.

"I was appalled at the language these students were using and the threats made toward this teacher," said Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly. "These racial tones have no place in our community. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office has a zero tolerance policy on school threats.”

The teacher told investigators she is looking to “press charges to the fullest extent of the law,” according to a report.

Deputies said the teacher bought a gun for protection and was up all night worried about being attacked due to the threats.

"More serious felony charges were explored but the facts of this case did not meet the required elements for a felony charge," said Chief Steve Brandt, chief of Investigative Services, in a statement. "Because this is a misdemeanor and is not an immediate arrest exception under Florida law, a physical arrest cannot be made so our only option was to file recommended charges with the state attorney's office."

