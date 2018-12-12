Deputies: Disney World worker steals almost $49K from company

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - A Walt Disney World hotel worker was arrested Monday after stealing almost $49,000 in 2016, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.
Between April 2016 and December 2016, Jamaica Hall, 31, of Kissimmee, issued fraudulent credit card refunds to hotel guests, which he transferred to his checking account, investigators said.
Deputies said Hall worked as a front desk concierge host at multiple Walt Disney World hotels.
No hotel guests were affected by the $48,531 in fraudulent refunds, investigators said.
Deputies said Hall admitted to stealing the money and was fired.
He was booked into the Orange County Jail on charges of grand theft. He is being held in lieu of a $10,000 bail.
