  • Deputies: Disney World worker steals almost $49K from company

    By: Jason Kelly , Len Kiese

    Updated:

    LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - A Walt Disney World hotel worker was arrested Monday after stealing almost $49,000 in 2016, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

    Between April 2016 and December 2016, Jamaica Hall, 31, of Kissimmee, issued fraudulent credit card refunds to hotel guests, which he transferred to his checking account, investigators said.

    Related Headlines

    Read: Disney employee accused of recording co-worker in bathroom, deputies say

    Deputies said Hall worked as a front desk concierge host at multiple Walt Disney World hotels.

    No hotel guests were affected by the $48,531 in fraudulent refunds, investigators said.

    Read: 15 Disney guests treated after bus crash in Epcot auto plaza, officials say

    Deputies said Hall admitted to stealing the money and was fired. 

    Orange County Jail

    He was booked into the Orange County Jail on charges of grand theft. He is being held in lieu of a $10,000 bail.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories