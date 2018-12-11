15 Disney guests treated after bus crash in Epcot auto plaza, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Fifteen Disney guests were hospitalized Tuesday after a bus crash in the Epcot auto plaza, the Reedy Creek Fire Department said.
“Mutual Aid has been called in from Orange & Osceola Counties,” Channel 9’s Lauren Seabrook tweeted.
The patients were treated as "non emergency," Disney officials said.
“(There is) nothing more important than safety of guests and cast members. Currently, (we are) focused on the well-being of those involved,” a Disney representative told Seabrook.
The circumstances surrounding the crash have not been released.
Seabrook is gathering information on this developing story.
According to Reedy Creek Fire, there are 14 patients involved in this bus crash at @WaltDisneyWorld in the #Epcot parking lot. Mutual Aid has been called in from Orange & Osceola Counties. We're checking with Disney to find out what exactly happened for @WFTV at noon. https://t.co/aPC3bXy3vn— Lauren Seabrook (@LSeabrookWFTV) December 11, 2018
