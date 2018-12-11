POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - A woman sealed four puppies inside a backpack and "wildly" swung the bag inside a South Florida bar, a Broward County Sheriff's Office arrest report said.
An arrest report said Teresa Gardner, 27, was arrested Sunday after a witness saw her place 4-week-old puppies in the backpack at the Briny Irish Pub in Pompano Beach and roughly throw the bag on bar tables and benches.
The arrest report said the swinging caused "the dogs to smother each other inside," and the sealed back pack was "restricting their oxygen levels.”
Witnesses said the canines were traumatized when they were released. The report stated that the pups "were shaking and tormented."
The Broward County Animal Care and Adoption Division took the puppies and their mother into its care. An agency representative said the puppies appear to be in good health.
The report also said Gardner "failed to obey multiple lawful commands.”
Gardner was arrested on charges of resisting an officer-obstruction without violence and animal cruelty.
