Deputies: Disney World worker accused of recording fellow employee in bathroom

BAY LAKE, Fla. - Investigators said a Disney employee is accused of recording another man in a bathroom stall.
The victim said he was unsure if he wanted to press charges, but he filed the report with deputies.
It's now up to the state attorney's office to determine whether charges will be filed.
Investigators said the man accused of recording the video changed his story several times before admitting it.
The incident happened in a men's employee restroom at Disney's Animal Kingdom's Pride Rock Employee Cafeteria on Nov. 27, investigators said.
The victim said he saw "a cell phone facing up, slowly moving from under the restroom stall next to him, pointing at him," according to a report.
The report said the victim asked who was there but didn't get an answer, so he snapped a photo of the person's shoes and called law enforcement.
The victim said the man walked out of the bathroom 20 minutes later "with a hoodie pulled up over his head," the report said.
The man at first denied having a cellphone at all when confronted by another worker, but he later said he did have one and had just dropped it.
Investigators said when the man talked to deputies, he "confessed to the crime of video voyeurism."
No arrest has been made.
Channel 9 reached out to Disney for comment but has not yet heard back.
