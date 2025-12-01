18-month investigation leads to suspect’s arrest in Volusia drive-by shooting last year

BUNNELL, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 27-year-old man during Thanksgiving for a drive-by shooting on Hymon Circle in Bunnell on June 19, 2024.

The arrest follows an 18-month investigation that led to Traycan T. Verdell being charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and shooting into an occupied building, with bond set at $10,000.

“This case demonstrates the relentless dedication of our detectives and the strength of our partnerships with surrounding agencies,” said Bunnell Police Chief David Brannon.

Detectives identified Verdell as the driver of the vehicle involved in the shooting, which was occupied by three other individuals who witnessed the event. The investigation included numerous interviews, a search warrant at a Daytona Beach residence, and multiple search warrants for digital evidence, leading to the recovery of both firearms used in the crime.

Verdell’s criminal history includes drug possession, grand theft, resisting an officer, among others. That night, officers responded to gunfire reports, found shell casings, and video showed a vehicle arriving, a suspect firing at a residence, and leaving.

The Daytona Beach Police later found the suspect vehicle unoccupied, with a handgun and ammo in plain sight. Witnesses first gave false statements, delaying the investigation, but admitted the truth when confronted with evidence.

Verdell was arrested days after the shooting for driving with a suspended license, during which he falsely claimed he was not present.

Evidence like shell casings and a NIBIN comparison confirmed that one of the recovered firearms was used in the shooting.

