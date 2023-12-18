Flagler County deputies spread holiday cheer with ‘Shop with a Cop’

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office helped bring the Christmas spirit to children this weekend.

Deputies and participating children picked out holiday gifts at the Shop with a Cop event on Sunday.

Sheriff Rick Staly created the Flagler Sheriff’s Children’s Charities organization in 2020.

The event is part of a mission to help children and families who are struggling during the holiday season because of economic hardships, are victims of domestic violence or are placed in foster care.

Law enforcement took 130 local children to the operations center in Bunnell for holiday activities and games. Santa arrived in a helicopter.

Deputies and the children also went to a nearby Walmart and received a $200 gift card to shop for themselves and their families.

“I’m very proud of our team,” Staly said. “They put their heart into this event. You can see it on their faces and the faces of the children they spent time with. This event means as much to FCSO as it does to the community.”

